Alaska transportation department revises ferry travel rules

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska transportation department has revised rules for traveling on state-run ferries, changing coronavirus testing requirements announced just days earlier.

The department says passengers already in Alaska who choose longer-duration routes either must show a negative result from a test taken within five days of departure or provide a sworn statement that they had quarantined for at least two weeks before the scheduled travel.

Protocols announced Sunday had called for all passengers over age 2 on the mainline ferries Kennicott, Matanuska and Tustumena to provide a negative test result within 72 hours before boarding.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the changes.

