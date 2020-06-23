Alaska tribes facing virus limits submit hunting requests

Alaska Native tribal governments and other communities have submitted emergency requests to hunt out of season as the coronavirus pandemic causes food supply concerns.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported at least six small localities across the state have been waiting nearly two months for responses to their applications for special hunting permission.

The federal Office of Subsistence Management is fielding multiple requests and is expected to address the issue at an upcoming meeting this month.

The agency responds to emergency hunting actions on federal lands, while Alaska has its own process to handle requests for actions on state lands.