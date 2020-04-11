Alaska villages implement travel restrictions amid pandemic

About 70 Alaska tribes have implemented travel restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, limiting incoming air, land and water traffic in remote villages scattered across the state.

Indian Country Today reported that Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has given communities regulation leeway through their councils and other governmental entities, so travel restrictions vary throughout the state.

Essential workers are still permitted to travel. Tribal officials say the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized tribes’ authority to protect its members.

Tribes have taken appropriate steps tailored to their specific needs. Alaska had reported about 250 cases of COVID-19 and seven related deaths as of Friday.

