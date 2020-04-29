Alaska villages prepare for possible flooding evacuations

Villages in an Alaska region are preparing for possible evacuations because of an increased possibility of spring flooding.

KYUK-AM reported the state’s emergency operations center is monitoring melting ice on rural rivers in the Yukon–Kuskokwim Delta.

Entire villages may need to be flown to Bethel, Anchorage or Fairbanks as the National Weather Service reports the region faces a greater chance of flooding than in recent years.

A state official says residents will must weigh the dangers of rising waters against the possibility of exposure to the COVID-19 virus if flooding occurs.