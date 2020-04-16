Alaskan Covid-19 survivor shares how community helped him fully recover

With each confirmed Covid-19 case growing across the state of Alaska, more than 100 people so far, have recovered and Jason Brown of Girdwood is one of them. He shared his story of what it was like to receive the news and how his community came together to help in his time of need.

Jason Brown of Girdwood was confirmed Covid-19 positive in mid March and has since fully recovered thanks to the support from his community.

"I had no reason to believe that I had contracted the virus or exposed to it, but everything I had heard, I was like you know, I'm just going to self isolate," said Brown over a Zoom interview at his home in Girdwood.

He self-isolated after returning back to Alaska from Colorado in mid March. Brown, like many, hunkered down in his home and spent much of his time in the kitchen, which also happened to be the place where he received the news that he was confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Prior to that, Brown noticed after being home a couple of days, he started to feel sick.

"All of a sudden I had a headache and it just hit me and my body just felt like it just wanted to give up, it was like a feeling of amazing fatigue and I could just tell like I'm sick," he explained.

Brown tried sleeping it off, but the night sweats and chills kept coming and after waking up with a 102 temperature, he decided to go see his doctor and was referred to get tested.

"Then by Friday, I had already had my test results and then I was confirmed Covid positive," said Brown.

After learning of the news in his kitchen, he said it took some time to process it.

"So, that initial me finding out was kind of like getting punched in the gut. A moment of disbelief that wow, I actually have this," said Brown.

Then, his mindset shifted to, I can beat this.

"I"m not going to let this keep me down and that was when for me, it was just okay, there's a fight ahead, let's face it," he said.

That's when Brown took to Facebook to share his story as a way to inform others and also give a face to what many saw as a scary diagnosis.

"I know there's a little bit of a stigma attached to it possibly and I didn't want anybody to feel like they should be ashamed or there's any stigma," he said.

The outpouring of support of his community, blew him away.

"Kind words, compassionate words, the actual support of people daily hitting me up on messenger on Facebook texting me asking how I was doing, asking me if there's anything they can do for me. I honestly just really believe I couldn't have gotten through it without the support and this community," said Brown.

Now, officially recovered, Brown is living his "new normal."

"The reality of it is, it changes everything and I totally believe that things are going to be different from here on out and we just need to learn to begin to embrace that," he said.

He hopes being open about his story will help others prioritize what's important.

"Maybe there will be a lesson learned from all this that as we move forward maybe this will bring us tighter as an overall community, that's one of the things that I hope for," he said.

Brown said the worst part about his sickness was the headaches, but it didn't last too long. He also said the Girdwood community is still rallying behind him even through, according to the CDC he's fully recovered, he's still choosing to self-isolate, just to be safe.

