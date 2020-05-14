Alaskan bookstore among those getting back to business

Head to Title Wave Books in Spenard at any given time during the day, and you might just find a flood of people back to frequenting one of their favorite shops in town.

"It's been a mixture of gratitude and excitement," said Angela Libal, Owner of Title Wave Books. "I was so happy to see one of my regulars the other day. We just stood - six feet apart - and he said, 'I'm sending you a hug!' And I said, 'I'm sending you a hug, too!' You know?"

The Alaskan-owned and operated bookstore is among those businesses that have reopened to shoppers. After making the decision to close its doors early on during the coronavirus pandemic, things are at least a bit closer to normal than they have been over the past couple of months.

"That was really tough," Libal said of the closure, during which just one or two staffers were in the shop so that emails and orders wouldn't pile up terribly. "We talked it over - my husband and I talked it over - and talked it over with the management staff, and that just seemed like the best thing for us to do."

Libal and her 19 staff members, however, have since turned a new page and are welcoming customers back, if only one family member at a time.

"Recharge, connect, calm," Libal said, "and explore the world through the pages of a book."

Plexiglass is now a checkout feature, masks are abundant, and you won't find a shortage of cleaner or people using it. Books are wiped down, and there's a limit to how many people are allowed to browse some half a million titles in the store at a time, but in-store trades and purchases are once again back in service.

