Alaskans call for justice for George Floyd

A large number of protestors in Anchorage came out to call for justice for George Floyd on Friday. Many people carried signs with messages against police violence and in support of Black Lives Matter.

The protest organizers had several demands for the Anchorage Police Department as reforms they wanted to come from the protests including police partaking in an annual de-escalation training, having body cameras on all officers, more transparency as well as state and federal funding to support these changes.

“We as a whole have to band together, and support each other and begin the healing process or otherwise racism will prevail,” Brianna Clayton said after listing demanded police reforms.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz was also given the opportunity to speak at the event.

“If you want a police department that acts differently or behaves differently, you need to speak up, because this police department is listening to what you have to say,” Berkowitz said. “This police department does not do the things that are done in other places, but we can be better.”

Before the Justice for George Floyd event, there was another protest, calling for a look into APD after the death of a 16-year-old in an officer-involved shooting in February.

According to a police report from the incident, the 16-year-old was, “shot in the upper body and died as a result of his injuries.”

The protest organizers gave speeches and led chants reminding everyone of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other African Americans who have been killed by police.

Jalijah Bennett was holding a Black Lives Matter sign at the protest.

“I can say honestly there’s a little bit of anger, some sadness you know, some internal drama and turmoil,” Bennett said. “But you know there’s also a lot of love and passion in our community. That’s kind of something that’s hopeful.”

The Anchorage Police Department Employees Association released a statement Friday saying what Minneapolis officers did to Floyd was wrong and not within the standards of APD.

“We will continue to engage with the Anchorage community to ensure they have a voice in how their police department employees conduct business,” APDEA President Jeremy Conkling, who represents over 570 APD employees, said.

After speeches were finished, protesters marched throughout downtown Anchorage.

Here is a summary of all 10 demands protestors had Friday:





Police must participate in an annual two day de-escalation training

Body cams must record all police interactions

All alternatives must be exhausted before shooting

All force must be reported

Better benefits including regular therapy

Change in culture allowing officers to report incidents without consequences

Better transparency for the public

Police must keep an open forum with the community

State and federal government must support the necessary funding for these changes

Changes are reviewed every 5-10 years to discuss or establish new goals for the future

