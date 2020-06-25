Alaskans can now apply for absentee ballots online

Alaskans no longer need to mail, email or fax in their absentee ballot applications as the state has now opened up an online application process, the State of Alaska Division of Elections said Wednesday.

The Online Absentee Ballot Application System is available on the state’s website, and officials said it is supposed to be a faster way of applying for an absentee ballot.

Voters who wish to receive an absentee ballot are expected to apply for all elections in the year through one application. To apply, voters must have a valid form of state identification including a driver’s license or state I.D. People without current identification documents will need to apply using a paper application instead.

Applications will be reviewed by the Division of Elections and, once cleared, the division will schedule sending out the ballot to the voter.

For more information about voter registration and ballot applications, go to the voter information section of the state’s website.

