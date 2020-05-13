Alaskans flock to state parks in significant numbers during pandemic

Whether it's the weather, or the fact that there's not many other things to during during hunker-down orders, significantly more Alaskans are utilizing our state parks.

Development Manager for the Alaska State Parks under the Department of Natural Resources, Wendy Sailors reported that somewhere between 30 and 40% more residents are going out to the parks when compared to this time last year.

She said the superintendents in the state park regions do 'eye-ball' consensuses, but they can't collect all that information themselves. The percentage comes from data that comes from a public mobility report generated by Google.

"The mobility report that I pull up basically has to do with Google Maps and accessing that information. So it has to do with retail and recreation. There's a list of things and anyone can pull up that report very easily," she said.

That means whenever cell phones ask users to access their location on various sites, that information is collected and made available in the report.

For those who find that unsettling, Sailors said one just has to turn the location history on their phones off.

Residents have a lot of options for where to go. Sailors said the parks that are not currently open are only closed due to snow and flood conditions.

As far as being safe from coronavirus while out and about, she said it's recommended that you have a mask ready to wear if passing people you don't live with.

Even though there's less tourism predicted for the summer, Sailor said it's still too early to tell how much the parks will be used overall.

With more people headed out, she said it's important for people to help out with cleaning up after themselves.

