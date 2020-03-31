Alaskans get more time to apply for this year's dividend

Alaskans will have more time to apply for a Permanent Fund dividend this year.

The director of the state division that determines dividend eligibility says applications submitted before midnight on April 30 will be considered timely for the 2020 filing season.

The filing deadline had been Tuesday.

But a bill passed by the Legislature included a provision extending the application period for this year's dividend to April 30.

That provision was part of a larger bill extending Gov. Mike Dunleavy's public health disaster emergency declaration over the coronavirus to Nov. 15.

The bill awaits Dunleavy's review.

