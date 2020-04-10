Alaskans struggling to file Unemployment claims in wake of COVID-19

Alaska’s Unemployment Insurance division is scrambling to process tens of thousands of claims in the wake of COVID-19. Alaskans have taken to social media to document their experiences filing for unemployment.

“I’ve worked steady for years and received a letter stating I’m not qualified,” Paul Scott commented on Facebook.

“They denied mine for not seeking work,” Airamt Arevir wrote in the same thread. “I’ve been calling them for 2 weeks but I can't get through.”

As of Thursday, three weeks into COVID-19 related business closures, Alaska’s UI division had processed 36,211 claims, and the system is under constant stress from new applications.

In a Thursday press briefing Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the “hope” is Alaskans should expect Unemployment Insurance checks within 7 to 10 days of successfully filing claims. But time is running out for many Alaskans who are unable to contact the UI office.

"I haven't had a paycheck in over two weeks and funds are going low," Saby Heiner, an Anchorage resident who is unemployed due to the coronavirus, said Friday. "The state needs to act fast on this because people are hurting."

Dunleavy said UI phone lines can only accommodate 250 people at one time. He said if people are not able to get through it’s because queues are constantly full.

“We’re adding 100 new individuals to the department (of Labor and Workforce Development Unemployment Insurance Division) to process those claims,” Dunleavy said.

It will take two weeks to on-board and train the additional staff to handle UI claims. Once this process is complete, the governor expects wait times to decrease significantly.

By that time, applications that were denied should be able to be resolved with the UI office. For those who can’t wait two weeks for economic relief, some Alaskans have shared how they successfully navigated the clogged phone lines and resolved their claims.

“Start calling at 9 a.m. and call over and over and over,” Kris Kimple wrote on Facebook. “Don’t pause. As soon as you hang up, dial again. Eventually, it will let you be on hold or it will let you leave your number for them to call you back, and they will.”

Alaskans can use myAlaska Portal to process their claims.

DOL Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter announced Thursday that individuals utilizing the state’s internet Unemployment Insurance filing system are now able to file their claim certifications on a weekly basis rather than every two weeks.

“This change will expedite benefit payments and bring much needed relief to Alaskans,” said Commissioner Ledbetter.

