Alaska's Chief Medical Officer urges residents to stay vigilant after recent COVID-19 increases

On Saturday, Alaska saw its largest single day spike in COVID-19 Cases (29) since the final day of May (27). For the greater part of the pandemic, Alaska has seen relatively small increases in active COVID-19 cases. Those newly recorded cases have mostly been in the single digit range; however, the new daily record came just three days after state officials reported 20 cases in a single day.

On Sunday, the state reported only nine new cases among residents, and three stemming from the arrival of seafood industry workers from out of state. KTUU spoke with Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska's Chief Medical Officer, about the increasing positive tests in recent weeks.

"The more we spend time with each other, the more we mix and the more people that are in our mix -- as well as the more travel we have -- the more we'll expect cases." Zink said.

Her team has been categorizing the new cases in two groups: to help determine when cases are the result of transmission in local communities, and when a particular case is coming from somewhere out-of-state. Zink says that has been an important strategy for knowing when to trace potential exposures in Alaska.

"Most of our industry workers -- like seafood workers that test positive, are testing positive in their 14-day quarantine," she said. "They have had zero exposure to other people."

As far as addressing the recent increases goes, any one additional case is one too many, according to Zink. She's urging Alaskans to adhere to all the current health mandates and to continue wearing masks as a way to flatten what appears to be a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Many had hoped that as summer arrived and businesses began to open their doors, that the spreading of the virus would no longer be as active. Zink told KTUU that as researchers learn more about the virus, it appears that warmer environments might not slow transmissions as many had anticipated it could.

"I don't think we will have a distinct off wave, then in the fall -- an all new big spike" Zink said. "I think we will be doing this dance for sometime, trying to really control it."

As of Sunday, the Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 238 active cases of COVID-19. 52 of those individuals carrying the virus remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved