Alaska’s National Guard & Food Bank team up for emergency drive through food distribution

The emergency drive-through food distribution site at the Tikahtnu Sam’s Club Parking Lot is the new normal Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM.

(KTUU)

Joining the Food Bank on the frontline to defeat hunger during the Coronavirus pandemic is the Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force members who are on a mission to make sure no one goes home hungry.

The food bank says it’s seeing around 250 households per night, and 100 of those are new households. They are providing one box of food per week, per family, not available for delivery.

"We are definitely seeing an uptick in the people who are coming, who have not had access to a pantry prior to this,” shared Sandra Mitchell the Alaska Food Bank’s Program and Agency Relations Manager.

The prequalification’s usually required for families before they can receive emergency food assistance boxes have been waived until May 31st.

"This is a federal program that we are providing the food through, normally you'd have to fill out an application. This waiver allows us to have everybody not have to fill out an application,” Mitchell said describing The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP)

The food bank said they will keep this distribution site open as long as it's necessary.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.