All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle are canceled

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle.

The announcement was made Monday on its website.

The announcement comes weeks after a similar announcement in early April. At that time, Holland America Line - a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation - has canceled all Alaska sailings for the summer on the Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam, and Westerdam ships.

As for other cruises, the company announced by August 1st it hopes to start sailing with eight ships again.

Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista



Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation



Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation

Until that time, all North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be canceled.

