All Lowe’s stores will be closed Easter Sunday, April 12 to give employees a day-off

Lowe’s announced Tuesday it will close its doors Easter Sunday to give employees a break.

Lowe’s president and CEO wrote the following in a press release on its website:

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

To show appreciation to our associates, all Lowe's stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12. https://t.co/f9eBAVjDwS pic.twitter.com/RCsacJWdT2 — Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) April 7, 2020

Lowe’s previously announced it would temporarily raise wages for employees through April and provide a special payment for hourly associates.

Plus, it vowed to give employees the protective equipment they request, like makes and gloves, anytime they ask.

There are three Lowe’s Home Improvement locations in Anchorage.

