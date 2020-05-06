“All business sectors are being impacted”: Anchorage mayor holds discussion on COVID-19 impact on the economy

There is no doubt that Anchorage businesses are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the question is how bad will the impact be and how fast can the municipality recover?

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz held an economic impact discussion on Wednesday to review how the municipal businesses are fairing.

By the numbers:



60% of respondents to an Anchorage Economic Development Corporation survey said they have employees working remotely



70% of respondents to the AEDC survey say they are losing up to 50% of their revenue and the remaining respondents say they’re losing 50% or more



The sectors (retail, oil and gas, tourism) most impacted by the pandemic employ half of the Anchorage economy



The five sectors under the most pressure have a payroll of $3.7 billion, a large portion of which is at stake for 43% of the Municipality of Anchorage’s total payroll



In just six weeks, 70,000 people in the state have filed for unemployment insurance

Many of these numbers come from UAA Associate Professor of Economics Mouhcine Guettabi. He forecasts that in the next months it is unrealistic to see an immediate rebound in the economy as things reopen.

“Spending patterns are not just going to rebound,” Guettabi said. “I’ve referred to the economy before as not being a faucet and that tells me that a V-shaped economy or a big immediate bounce back is just very unlikely.”

Guettabi says there are two other models for what the recovery would look like.

First, there could be a longer downturn followed by a big U-shaped rebound, but that option relies on finding a way to contain the virus or develop a vaccine. The other model is even worse for the economy with an extended downturn that has no bounce back inactivity.

Guettabi advises state leaders to think of new ways to retain value from Alaska’s resources, especially since both the Alaska and Anchorage economies are highly dependent on national and international demand.

The municipality has an Economic Resiliency Task Force which is working to sustain economic activity at this time. They have two primary tasks: advising on a strategy to support businesses and focus on supporting the local workforce.

Member of the task force and President and CEO of AEDC, Bill Popp, is urging grant funding for local businesses as the loans that are available may only add additional debt to those businesses.

“It’s not a great place to be right now to be in business,” Popp said.

The only businesses seeing gains during this time are essential services like grocery stores. As the state slowly opens up, more businesses are opening the doors, something Popp says economic leaders in the municipality are in support of.

“The ERTF is 100% behind the need to reopen safely. Safely for employees, safely for customers and we want everybody to be a hero and make sure to please wear your mask when you’re out in public,” Popp said.

