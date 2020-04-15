All dressed up, with prom canceled Eagle River seniors go online in gowns

Proms have been canceled all over the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that didn't stop one group of senior girls from Eagle River High School from dressing up.

Seven friends, all missing out on their final prom opportunity, put their gowns on and showed them off for the world this past weekend. Creating a "Tik Tok" video set to music where the girls went from their normal home attire to primped and prom ready.

"Our senior prom would have been this weekend if we were still in school, so we decided just to boost everyone's spirits up because we're all pretty sad that it was canceled." Said Eagle River Senior Cassie Scott.

The group had been so excited leading up to the would-be formal affair that they had already purchased their gowns prior to the "hunker down" order in effect all over the state.

"We wanted to get the best ones before they sell out and before they're gone and then it was canceled." Says Cassie.

Even though the quick online video can't replace the magic or the experience of a real prom it did help the young women.

"I think that even though we couldn't have the prom it was really nice to get dressed up like we were going and pretend. It definitely brought up all out spirits."

Other students may follow suit and make their own videos, be it about prom or any other portion of the senior year they are missing. As for Cassie and her friends they are holding out hope that they get to wear these dresses for real. Fourth Avenue Boutique is looking to potentially hold an event once things return to some semblance of normal for all the students out there that missed out on their senior proms.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.