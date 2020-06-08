UPDATE: Lane outbound of Glenn Highway near Thunderbird Falls now open

UPDATE: The left-hand lane of the Outbound Glenn at Thunderbird Falls is open. APD is asking drivers to merge left, as emergency responders are still on the scene.

APD says the crash involved two vehicles. There are no life-threatening injuries.

Original Story:

All lanes outbound on the Glenn Highway near Thunderbird Falls are closed due to a car accident according to the Anchorage Police Department.

APD says right now there is no way through but hope to get the area cleared up in the next hour.

We will continue to keep you updated on the injury vehicle crash.

