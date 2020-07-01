All-time high: 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among residents.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 978. Currently, there are 436 active cases and 528 recovered cases. There are 68 total hospitalizations.
DHSS Wednesday announced 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska:
Anchorage (17)
Ketchikan Gateway Borough (1)
Fairbanks North Star Borough (3)
Kenai Peninsula Borough (5)
Mat-Su Borough (7)
Southeast Fairbanks Census (3)
Nome Census (1)
Northwest Arctic Borough (1)
A total of 198 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19. Four of those new cases were added to the tally Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Fourteen Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.
