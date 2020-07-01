All-time high: 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alaska residents

The State of Alaska has announced 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among residents.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 978. Currently, there are 436 active cases and 528 recovered cases. There are 68 total hospitalizations.

DHSS Wednesday announced 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska:

Anchorage (17)

Ketchikan Gateway Borough (1)

Fairbanks North Star Borough (3)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (5)

Mat-Su Borough (7)

Southeast Fairbanks Census (3)

Nome Census (1)

Northwest Arctic Borough (1)

A total of 198 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19. Four of those new cases were added to the tally Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Fourteen Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

For more information please visit the Department of Health and Social Services click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.