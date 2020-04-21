USACE says alternative care site is ready for coronavirus patients

It only took about ten days for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to convert the Alaska Airlines Center into an alternate care site (ACS) in an effort to relieve hospital stress due to coronavirus. Now, it's ready to take on patients should hospitals become overwhelmed, but it won't be housing patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 at first.

Providers in charge of running the facility said while there's still enough space inside the hospitals, it's easier for them to take care of COVID-19 patients there due to access of supplies and personnel.

There is a tipping point, CEO of Providence Medical Center, Ella Goss said they're thinking they would start to transfer COVID positive patients to the Alaska Airlines Center once hospital capacity reached about 85%. However, if they see the trend of spread go up at a rapid rate they could start earlier.

Healthcare providers from Alaska Regional and Providence Medical Center said they still have plenty of beds. CEO of Alaska Regional, Julia Taylor said they have capacity for 170 patients with only 70 beds filled as of Tuesday. Goss said they have 401 beds with about 130 filled.

As of Tuesday, there were 51 beds ready to be used at the ACS. Upon request, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers are ready to move on to other phases to convert more of the airlines center to make more space. The max would be 163 beds.

Goss said the rooms need to have a negative pressure environment to take on potential COVID patients. The first phase of the ACS is ready in that regard. Engineers said the second phase would be relatively easy for them to do.

The final phase would put 78 patients in beds in the arena, but engineers said achieving the negative pressure would be much more difficult and cost much more money to build.

Healthcare providers at the facility hope it doesn't get to the point where they have to worry about that.

"If we got to the point where we're building an ICU on the arena floor of the Alaska Airline Center, it's bad for the community," Goss said, "There's a lot of sickness and probably death happening if we have to go there."

As of Tuesday, Goss said it's cost roughly $29,000 per bed to set up the ACS.

If it starts to be used, an ambulance ramp has been built to transfer patients. It's complete with a privacy screen.

Goss said the first patients who would go to the ACS who don't have COVID would also be transferred this way. She added that the hospital bill for those folks would reflect that they were transferred to an outpatient facility, and would actually lower their bill.

The individual chambers, separated by pipes and drapes are complete with individual lights and power outlets. Nurse stations have been set up to accommodate 15 patients per nurse.

"That includes a nurse, two technicians or CNAs, and potentially a fourth staff member. So we'll have three to four staff members for every patient," said ACS Chief Nurse, Denise Smith.

Before COVID patients arrive at the ACS, if the facility is used at all, Goss said they won't be treating any children, or patients with mental health disorders there.

