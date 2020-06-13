Alyeska Resort reopens after closing in April

The Alyeska Resort is back in business for the first time since April 1st, and it’s added some new amenities since it last opened. The lobby has hand sanitizer, plexiglass at the reception desk, social distancing signage, and guests are only staying in rooms on every other floor.

The Alyeska Resort opened for the first time since April 1st, 2020 when it closed due to COVID-19. (KTUU)

“It’s been a crazy couple of months being closed, and we are really excited to reopen," said Alyeska Resort General Manager Mandy Hawes. “We’ve been very strategic in approaching what reopening under COVID looks like."

The aerial tram is running at half capacity for social distancing, and those who ride are required to wear a mask. The resort has kept the pool closed, Seven Glaciers restaurant remains closed, but other restaurants at the hotel are open.

At the base of the mountain popular restaurant, Jack Sprat is also excited Alyeska is back in business.

“When they fill rooms we fill tables,” said Jack Sprat Owner Frans Weits.

The restaurant owner says he doesn't base his business around the hotel but feels it's an economic driver for the community. Down the road, Girdwood Brewing is also encouraged by Alyeska’s return.

“I think everybody down here is excited to get back to more of a normal,” said Rory Marenco, Co-Owner of Girdwood Brewing.

With no cruise ship clientele this summer due to COVID-19, the Alyeska Resort says it's focusing on local customers offering a 30% discount for Alaskans.

“Typically we’d have a number of large busses arrive at the hotel this summer,” shared Howes. “That business isn’t there so we are really relying on Alaskans.”