Amid surge in demand, Food Bank of Alaska needs volunteers to help assemble food boxes

The Food Bank of Alaska is asking for healthy volunteers to help build boxes of food needed to help feed a growing number of people in need.

Volunteers turned out to an offsite Food Bank warehouse Saturday to assemble thousands of boxes destined for senior citizens around the state.

But as coronavirus-related layoffs began sweeping across the state, and a reduced force of volunteers, Food Bank of Alaska officials are anticipating a surge in demand and calling for healthy Alaskans to step up.

"We are in desperate need of volunteers," said Jenny Di Grappa, Director of Donor Relations and Communications for Food Bank of Alaska. "Right now, we have only about half of our shifts filled starting next week, so we're really just make a plea to the community."

Di Grappa says Food Bank is closely following CDC guidelines on social distancing and limiting volunteer crews to 10 people at a time.

"We're just trying to engage everyone that has the time, that is comfortable coming down here, as much as we are taking safety precautions, we want people to feel safe as well," Di Grappa said.

Beginning on Monday, 'box-builds' will take place from 1p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Anyone able to volunteer can learn more at foodbankofalaska.org.

