Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall to re-open with new safety protocols

The Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall is reopening Friday, May 1st with new safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mall will be open at 11 a.m.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Stephen Welch, General Manager at Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall.

Those protocols are:



Enhanced sanitization and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.

In addition to reopening, Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall has joined a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations COVID-19 mobile testing and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and non-profits.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

