Anchorage Airport closed due to report of bomb on cargo aircraft

Inbound flights to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport are closed Saturday morning after an Asian-bound cargo flight that was the subject of a bomb threat was diverted to TSAIA.

Anchorage Airport officials say the flight was diverted to Anchorage early Saturday morning, and that FBI and Anchorage Police are searching the aircraft in a secure, remote section of the airport.

Flights bound for Anchorage may divert to Fairbanks International Airport until ANC reopens.

TSAIA officials say that it's anticipated that the airport will resume operations shortly.

Several aircraft can be seen maintaining holding patterns around Anchorage, including Volga-Dnepr Airlines flight 3237 from Houston, the Antonov An-225 cargo flight that landed in Anchorage Friday.

This is a developing story.

