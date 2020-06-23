Anchorage Airport should see improved Covid testing times

There is typically a rumble coming from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. But a new rumbling is filling the space between its walls, and this isn’t jets taking off.

Anchorage airport Covid screening.

Traveler’s results on airport administered Covid-19 tests were taking up to seven days. Leaving visitors waiting while minimalizing social interaction.

“There was just a potpourri of different issues that kind of came up,” explained Tessa Walker Linderman, the State’s Port of Entry Coordinator for COVID Response.

Test result delays aren’t unique, there is often a backlog for processing test samples. But other factors can contribute to a slow down.

“There’s not one issue that’s making the results delayed. It’s just issued on the lab end. Issues on the contractor’s end, the airport, there’s just been, working, smoothing out that process has been a major focus for the last two weeks,” said Walker Linderman.

Airport screening and testing procedures have been up and running for just over two weeks now. There are stations at all of the Alaska airports that receive out of state fights.

Walker Linderman breaks down the numbers from the past two weeks.

“We have heard back from eight of our airports, that about 12,000 people were screened at those eight airports. We had about 4,000 people tested before coming to Alaska. About 5,000 tested here at the airports.”

The airport processing is expecting to run smoother and quicker now that adjustments have been made.

For the latest information on travel to Alaska, the State of Alaska website is a good resource.

