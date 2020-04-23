Anchorage Anesthesiologist takes part in the #QuarantineCharacterChallenge

An Anchorage Anesthesiologist MD isn’t letting the coronavirus stop her from spreading joy and smiles to people worldwide.

Holly Novack is taking part in the #QuarantineCharacterChallenge which has people dressing up as various characters from comic books to movie characters.

“When I started, I was really trying to go for more of like getting everyone involved, not necessarily like a group activity, but a lot of people doing it,” said Novack.

Novack said it all started when she went on social media and saw a lot of people joking about picking their dystopian character.

“People going to the grocery store dressed up as crazy characters, and I like dressing up and I have a lot of Halloween kinda stuff hanging around and I thought ‘Well that seems like a fun thing to do.’”

Originally from Michigan, she did a residency in Seattle, then moved to Anchorage for her first job.

“I love it (here). It was defiantly the right choice,” said Novack.

Now 35 days into the challenge, she is reflecting on her favorite and why she keeps suiting up.

“The response I got from people really made we want to keep going,” Novack said. “It kinda was a fun levity kind of thing then people really started being encouraged by that...heard a lot of people saying ‘this is the reason I log on every day is to look at your post.'”

Her favorite character: Captian Planet



Novack says most of her costumes were handmade with things she already had around her home.

Her advice for people inspired by her or who are stuck at home...

“It’s important to take it easy on yourself,” Novack said. “These are stressful times and if you see people posting things on social media that are making you feel like you're not accomplishing a lot or they’re doing this amazing, accomplishing things, you need to give yourself a break because these people are posting the best of themselves and we are all struggling, we’re all sacrificing. So anything you can do day-to-day that gives you a little bit of a laugh, whatever that is, good for you.”

Novack expects to stop the challenge by May 4 when she thinks she’ll be able to go back to work.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.