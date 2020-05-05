Anchorage Assembly considering process of emergency orders, powers

The Anchorage Assembly is meeting Tuesday evening for a regular meeting and to consider several resolutions, including one focused on emergency orders within the Municipality of Anchorage.

The group will be evaluating a resolution focused on a designated framework in the event the group must end an emergency order, a provision within those orders, or the entire emergency declaration within the MOA. In addition, and by extension, the mayor's powers will be discussed as well.

Officials said the plan for Tuesday was to tie the discussion of those powers into a more general explanation of the differences between emergency powers and orders.

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz's emergency powers are currently extended until June 5, but municipal orders thus far have their own, different end dates.

The Anchorage Assembly will convene at the Loussac Library at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.

