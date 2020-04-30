Anchorage Assembly passes homeless camp clearance resolution

The Anchorage Assembly has passed a resolution asking the mayor to move more aggressively to clear and clean up the city’s homeless encampments.

The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution calling for Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration to immediately reduce large homeless camps that are on municipal property.

The vote came amid complaints by officials and residents that the camps have grown extensively since emergency health orders went into effect in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Some residents near the camps say there has been increased drug use, litter, violence, and vandalism.

The resolution says outreach services should also be offered.

