Anchorage Correctional Complex inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Department of Corrections just announced an inmate at the Anchorage Correctional Complex has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second case of an inmate testing positive for the coronavirus in DOC custody.

Last month, it was announced an inmate at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla tested positive for COVID-19.

DOC was notified of the most recent positive case Tuesday morning.

According to a DOC press release, "DOC is working with the State Section of Epidemiology and public health officials to begin the contact investigation. The department continues to take immediate action to protect the health and safety of all staff and inmates and implement the Response Plan, which has assisted in mitigating and containing the spread of the virus within our institutions."

At the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau 11 employes have tested positive, including five household members of those officers.

