Anchorage DA Novak to retire, Dunlop to take over

Anchorage District Attorney John Novak will retire at the end of April, the Department of Law said Thursday, with Deputy District Attorney Brittany Dunlop named as successor.

“John dedicated his career to public service, and Alaska is a better place because of his service,” said Attorney General Kevin Clarkson in a release provided by the state. “He has earned his retirement, and I wish him well in that retirement.”

After he first joined the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office in 1990, Novak served as the Acting Palmer District Attorney, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, and legal advisement for Department of Public Safety before eventually being appointed to the role of DA in 2018. Most of his decades in law focused on prosecuting cases ranging from misdemeanor to murder and spanning across Alaska, including Seward, Anchorage, Unalaska and Bethel to name a few.

Clarkson himself chose Dunlop to succeed Novak and take over leading the Anchorage office. She was born and raised in Alaska, graduated from Lathrop High School in Fairbanks, and obtained a degree in Political Science and Government from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She graduated from Hamline University School of Law in Minnesota in 2006, and returned to Alaska to serve in a prosecutor role, joining the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office in the Misdemeanor Unit in 2006 and moving up to supervising the Anchorage Sexual Assault Unit. Six years later, she moved to the Palmer District Attorney’s Office, continuing her focus on the prosecution of sex crimes and domestic violence until 2019, when she was promoted to Deputy District Attorney in Anchorage.

“I am pleased to appoint Brittany as the Anchorage District Attorney,” Clarkson said. “Brittany’s years with the Department have given her the skills necessary to handle complex cases and effectively supervise a large office.”

According to the DOL release, Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore described Ms. Dunlop as "a career prosecutor with a steady hand."

“Brittany understands the challenges that Anchorage faces with violent crimes," he said, "and brings the experience as well as good working relationships with law enforcement necessary to be successful as the Anchorage District Attorney."

