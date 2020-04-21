Victims for Justice partners with APD, Anchorage DA to help support victims of violent crimes

Victims for Justice and the local district attorney's office and police department have launched a new partnership to allow crime victim advocates to better work directly with victims, officials said Tuesday.

"We've been working for more than two years now on how to better reach victims," said VFJ Executive Director Victoria Shanklin. "We are really excited to have this partnership, which is intended to provide additional supports and services to victims."

Victims for Justice, a victim services organization that assists Alaskans who have been victims of violent crimes, provides advocates who can bring information and resources on the criminal justice process to victims. The advocates are also able to help victims get emotional and financial assistance, accompany victims to court hearings, and guide them as they navigate the criminal justice system.

"We took a look at how victims were being contacted and when," Shanklin said over the phone Tuesday, "and tried to find out where that disconnect was."

From there, the partnership with law enforcement and the prosecutor's office was born.

"Alaska is a place with limited resources," Shanklin said. "We need to collaborate and come together about how we can best use those, whether that's funding or staff to fill a position or what have you. It's about stepping up and saying, 'This is the piece of the puzzle that I can fill.'"

As for the Anchorage Police Department, it wanted to be a "critical link between victims and advocates," according to an emailed release from the department.

“We frequently have contact with victims of violent crimes that have questions and need varying levels of support long after being victimized,” said Captain Sean Case of the Anchorage Police Department. “The advocates at Victims for Justice have always provided this support; however, accessing victims can be a challenge. This partnership means our officers in the field will provide Advocates with contact information to those victims that want and need additional resources to assist them in overcoming their trauma.”

Regarding the Anchorage District Attorney's Office, the collaboration will also allow for mutual training opportunities, according to a release from the Department of Law. Paralegals and prosecutors will be able to learn more of the services VFJ provides, the release said, while at the same time providing guidance to the VFJ advocate in criminal law protocols and procedures.

Anchorage Deputy District Attorney Brittany Dunlop, who will take over the District Attorney role at the end of April, said she and her team are looking forward to the partnership.

"The compassion and energy that VFJ brings to the mission is invaluable to our community and the populations we serve," she said.

"These are really great services to have in-house," she added over the phone Tuesday. "It will be really nice to be able to walk them downstairs instead of pointing (victims) to a phone number."

Shanklin said that though VFJ focuses on victims of violent crime, about 20 percent of the cases end up being related to sexual assault or domestic violence. In all cases, she said, working with partners allows the group to provide "the best services possible."

"We're not reinventing any wheels here about what works in different areas," Shanklin said. "We looked at evidence-based solutions different communities had come up with, and the embed model is what seems to have been most effective."

