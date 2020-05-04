Anchorage Daily News series wins Pulitzer Prize

An Anchorage Daily News “Lawless” series was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service on Monday.

The Public Service award is only given to one newsroom every year. Outside of ADN, the other finalists this year were the staff of The New York Times and The Washington Post.

“Lawless,” a collaboration between ADN and ProPublica investigated Alaska's criminal justice system, including Alaska’s troubled Village Public Safety Officer Program, sexual violence clergy abuse.

The series was spearheaded by reporter and editor Kyle Hopkins with contributions from other ADN staff members and was part of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network.

“It’s been kind of hard to believe,” Hopkins said. “I keep waiting for someone to call me and say ‘We made a mistake, give it back.’”

The first story in the series published in May of 2019 detailed how one in three Alaska villages doesn’t have local police protection.

The staff at the Anchorage Daily News learned they had won the Public Service award and the gold medal that comes with it on Monday morning.

“The Anchorage Daily News is a really small newspaper,” Hopkins said. “I mean it’s the biggest in Alaska but in the scheme of things we are a tiny newspaper, and we almost didn’t exist. We went bankrupt three years ago and came within hours of just not existing anymore and so this feels like a second chance at serving the community.”

Hopkins said he first had the idea for the story after seeing a trend in the daily news coverage he reported. The ProPublica partnership paid his salary for a year in order to allow the newsroom to investigate this story while also continuing to have daily news reporters.

“The one thing you never have enough of is time,” Hopkins said. “You always do the best story you can with the limited amount of time that you have. So over the years, I learned the thing I was really fighting for — even more than like more pay or whatever, or a better job — was always more time to do work. And that’s what ProPublica gave us.”

Hopkins was raised in Alaska and has been working at ADN since 2005, serving a stint at KTUU before rejoining the newspaper in 2018.

“This job is hard and it doesn’t pay well and people sometimes dislike you just based on your profession — lots of getting yelled at over the phone — but the upside is you get to speak truth to power,” Hopkins said. “You get to ask hard questions, you get to tell stories, you get to travel. I can’t imagine anything I’d rather be doing than this.”

Over the past year, ADN has published several other installments and Hopkins says the ADN staff will continue pursuing the series this year, with a more in-depth look at what happens after a sexual assault is reported and why more people aren't held accountable for sexual assault in Alaska.

In October 2019, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced a $42 million grant aimed at improving public safety in rural Alaska with two aims:

First, the hiring of a coordinator for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People within the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska.

Second, the FBI will create Rapid Deployment Teams to respond to cases in rural areas that don’t have sufficient law enforcement.

In November 2019, President Donald Trump signed an executive order officially establishing a task force on missing and murdered Alaska Native women.

Hopkins says the the series has helped create pressure to implement higher standards for hiring village police officers, and that the federal grant will lead to more training for its officers.

This isn’t the first time the staff at ADN has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. In 1989, an ADN series on alcoholism and suicide among Alaska Natives garnered the paper its second Public Service award. The paper won its first award in 1976 for its storytelling on the impact and influence of the Teamsters Union on Alaska's economy and politics.

The “Lawless” series has won several other awards including Columbia Journalism School’s Paul Tobenkin Award in April of this year.

