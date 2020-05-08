Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz discusses municipality's plan as state moves into next phase of reopening

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz spoke Friday about the Municipality of Anchorage's approach to opening up under the second phase of a plan set forth by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday.

"That first hunker down, while it came at great personal sacrifice and personal cost, we are seeing that it did work," Berkowitz said at Friday's briefing.

As for medical equipment and other items needed in during the pandemic, at least four palettes of personal protective equipment have also recently arrived to town from one of Anchorage's sister cities.

The mayor also encouraged all residents to continue to wear face masks, and said there is much more capacity in hospitals than when the restrictions began six to eight weeks ago. He cautioned people about moving too fast too soon with getting back to usual business.

"It is not a mixed message," Berkowitz said as he discussed state and municipal guidelines. "If [people] are going to go out, they have to make a decision.

"I would encourage people who are vulnerable, he said, "to find another way of doing things. If you open the economy too fast and if you push vulnerable people into a setting where they can contract this disease, that ultimately has a greater impact on the economy than if you move slowly."

Citing a move earlier this week to help aid businesses in the municipality, the mayor said $1 million is not going to be sufficient, so officials are looking at all aspects of a range of issues to address in the near future.

"Instead of dollar amounts, think about categories and issues we're concerned about," he said.

Berkowitz said this pandemic is a lesson in history, but remained optimistic.

"This is a lesson in history," he said, "and it is important for people to remember: We are going to recover, but if we go too fast, it will take longer."

Berkowitz also noted the differences between the municipality's approach and the state's approach to reopening.

"I would encourage the governor and Legislature to find a way of bridging this divide," he said, "and to be more flexible than they have been."

