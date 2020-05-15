Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz talks fire danger and other nuances during COVID-19 briefing

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz talked about the burn ban that is in place right now for the municipality due to to the high fire danger that is currently in the area.

The ban is in effect as of May 15 and open fires are prohibited due to very high and extreme fire danger. Portable outdoor fireplaces are not allowed, as are campfires, burn pits, open fires on the ground are all not allowed.

The mayor went on to say that hospitals are safe. He urged residents that if they need care, to go get it at a hospital and use the resources that are available.

Nicole Lebo, Human Services Division Manager, talked about how the municipality is moving forward with day camps, day care and child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We understand that not all of our providers could reopen during this pandemic," Lebo said.

Out of 240 childcare facilities, only 141 are open. 5,500 spaces for children have been eliminated, Lebo said.

Childcare providers are still open, Lebo said. She reported that they have spaces and are looking to enroll new children.

They expect more providers to be opening for summer and year round activities.

Many questions asked by reporters and members of the public were in relation to the 14-day quarantine that's still in effect for travelers who come into Alaska from out of state. The mayor said he would want to see airport screening for incoming travelers to the state, and practices at businesses and other measures to keep people safe. He also said that the quarantine is being enforced via the honor system because of the fact that people are honorable.

Berkowitz said it's incredibly important for people to understand how lucky Alaskans have been with this pandemic but just because they are easing up restrictions, the threat of the virus is still very real.

He also touched on the fact that utilities will not be shut off until the duration of the emergency, which is scheduled through June 5.

