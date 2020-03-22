Anchorage mayor and shipping officials say supply chain is resilient, so stop hoarding

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and officials from shipping companies gathered at the Port of Alaska to deliver a reassuring message to an anxious public: Alaska's supply chain is resilient and so far is continuing uninterrupted.

"Those goods are going to continue to arrive," Berkowitz said, surrounded by representatives from the Port of Alaska, Matson, Tote, Marathon Petroleum, Saltchuk, and Port union workers. "I will point out, in those 600 containers are containers include the toilet paper that people seem to be hoarding. You don't need to do that any longer!"

Watch the full media briefing above.

