Anchorage Mayor declares state of emergency, goal to “flatten the curve”

Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced an emergency declaration on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came just hours before Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the first confirmed case of the virus in Alaska.

According to a press statement, the emergency declaration, “allows the Municipality, through the Office of Emergency Management, to request assistance from the State of Alaska, including funds, services or materials deemed necessary to meet needs stemming from COVID-19.”

Berkowitz said COVID-19 poses a grave threat. “Our strategy is to prepare and to position our resources to slow its advance and minimize its effect,” said Berkowitz.

Natasha Pineda, director of Anchorage Health Department, says the efforts are about “flattening the curve,” which means to reduce impacts on the health care system by slowing the rate of infection instead of creating a spike of cases.

“It is critical that we position our community so that our local hospitals and clinics don’t become overwhelmed,” said Pineda. "We’re seeing now what it looks like when the capacities of a healthcare system are exhausted in other parts of the world. Anchorage has it within its power to avoid that fate, through early community mitigation."

The Anchorage Health Department recommends that “community members frequently practice basic steps to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including:

• Strongly consider postponing large events or gatherings.

• If you are an individual at increased risk for severe illness, including older adults and persons of any age with underlying health conditions, avoid large crowds.

• If you have signs of fever, shortness of breath, or cough, call your health care provider.

• Social distancing: maintain a distance of at least 6 feet apart from others.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching face, eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home and avoid others when sick.

• Cover mouth and nose with tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.”

Berkowitz also suggested that people could get Nixle notifications from the Anchorage Health Department by texting ANCHEALTH to 888777.