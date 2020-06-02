Anchorage Nordstrom Rack closed, boarded up out of "an abundance of caution"

Just 11 days after the Nordstrom Rack in the Midtown Mall reopened its doors, the storefront has been closed and barricaded with plywood.

A post on the Nordstrom website says that a decision has been made to temporarily close all stores, after some locations were impacted by protests and riots over the weekend.

The company's corporate communications director, Karin Muskopf told KTUU via email that some Nordstrom locations would be temporarily closing and adjusting hours. She said the boards were being added to some store, "out of an abundance of caution."

On Saturday, hundreds gathered at the Midtown Mall to participate in a peaceful protest. No damage was reported.

