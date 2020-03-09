Anchorage Nurse Practitioner indicted for negligent homicide in 2015 overdose death

An Anchorage-based Advanced Nurse Practitioner and an accomplice were indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the 2015 death of an employee and family friend who Kile had also been treating as a patient.

According to an indictment obtained by KTUU, 52-year-old Kris Rhodes Kile and 60-year-old Kathryn Leanne Herman are charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection to the March 5, 2015 death of an individual referred to as 'Patient 1' in charging documents.

The same indictment charges Kile individually with an additional 16 counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance spanning between March 2015 and November 2018.

According to the indictment, Kile owned and operated Surgical Specialists of Alaska, offering "advanced treatment options for Orthopedic Trauma, Orthopedic Surgery and Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Sports Medicine, and Primary Care" at a location on Debarr Road near Alaska Regional Hospital with a satellite location in Wasilla.

A supplemental filing says Kile's case came to the attention of the Alaska Department of Law's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit as a result of multiple "separate and independent complaints."

The first of those complaints came after a patient of Kile's, identified only as Patient 1, died of an overdose on March 5, 2015.

Patient 1, according to the indictment, was Kile's employee and a friend of Kile's family in addition to being treated as a patient by Kile.

Kile allegedly had prescribed Patient 1 multiple controlled substances, including diazepam (Valium), oxycodone, tramadol, hydrocodone, and zolpidem (Ambien) for months prior to her death. Kile was simultaneously seeing an individual identified only as Patient 8, to whom she was prescribing controlled substances including oxycodone also for several months prior to March 5, 2015.

Prosecutors say that around 7:30 p.m. on March 5, 2015, "Patient 1 and Patient 8 met up to party using the drugs that Kile prescribed to each of them," around which time, Patient 1 also ingested alcohol.

A little over two hours later, at 9:34 p.m. on March 5, Patient 8 called 911 to report that Patient 1 was experiencing an overdose at her home.

Patient 1 was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The State Medical Examiner found that Patient 1 had a BAC of .145 — less than twice the legal limit for driving — as well as diazepam and oxycodone in her system.

Subsequent investigation uncovered a series of text messages between Patient 1 and Kile as well as Patient 1 and Patient 8, all recovered from Patient 1's phone.

In some of those messages, Patient 1 and Patient 8 make reference to a "candy man" which witnesses told investigators is a reference to Kile.

In a text exchange between Patient 1 and Patient 8 just hours before her death, Patient 1 arranges to pick up 15 oxycodone from Patient 8.

An investigation by Anchorage Police, SME, and the Alaska Board of Nursing, working with an outside expert, reviewed evidence from the patient's medical records and as well as evidence provided by a family member.

That inquiry found "no reason or justification for many of the prescriptions for controlled substances that Kile gave to Patient 1."

The board expert described Kile's administration of prescription drugs to Patient 1 as "professional incompetence" and "gross negligence."

In an interview with a Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigator, Kile said that when Patient 1 was in seventh or eight grade, that she became aware of Patient 1 and another person "sneaking over to Patient 8's house to steal 'candy.'"

When the investigator asked her to clarify what she meant by 'candy,' Kile said she meant they were stealing medication from Patient 8.

Kile said she knew she should have fired Patient 1 as a patient because she was aware of that history prior to Patient 1's death.

In a review of Patient 8's prescription history, investigators found that Kile knew Patient 8 was a drug diverter who had previously shared medication with Patient 1, and that Kile had failed to check Patient 8's prescription history or check a database containing patient prescription history.

The charging document says that "through the course of a large complex investigation," it was discovered that "Kile routinely prescribed vast amounts of controlled substances to her friends and acquaintances without associated office visits, chart notes, rationalization or explanation, and often via text message and via the internet."

According to an Office of Administrative Hearing document from October 2019, Kile's nursing licenses were suspending the previous July for prescribing controlled substances to her live-in boyfriend and allowing staff to access her Prescription Drug Monitoring Program or PDMP log-in information, both in violation of a catch-all legal requirement in a Consent Agreement approved by the Board of Nursing in December, 2018.

Kile is currently in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex awaiting arraignment. Her bail has been set at $200,000.

