Anchorage Police investigating Backpacker's Inn stabbing

Anchorage Police are investigating a stabbing at the Backpacker's Inn that left one man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening.

According to APD, officers responded to Backpacker's Inn at 421 Eagle Street just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a stabbing.

There they discovered an adult male had been stabbed in the upper body following an altercation between a group of adults in an exterior hallway.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD says no arrests have been made, and investigators are working to determine a suspect and the relationship between the group of adults engaged in the disturbance.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact APD Dispatch at 311.

