Anchorage Police release names of 2 killed in Seward Highway crash

Anchorage police say the two people killed Monday in a head-on crash on the Seward Highway were a father and daughter.

Police say 66-year-old Paul Matson and 25-year-old Lea Matson died in the crash near Bird Creek.

Patrol officers responded to the crash shortly after 10:30 a.m. Investigators determined that a sport utility vehicle driven north by Paul Matson slid into the southbound lane and struck a pickup. Paul Matson died at the scene.

Lea Matson was critically injured and transported to a hospital, where she died. Three people in the pickup were transported to a hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

