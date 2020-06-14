Anchorage Public Library open for curbside pickup

Avid readers who've missed taking advantage of all of the materials the Anchorage Public Library has to offer, can once again do so. While you can't yet step inside, all five branches are available for curbside pickup. All you have to do is check the catalog online check the catalog online, put your items on hold, select a branch for pickup, then schedule an appointment for curbside delivery.

Books are quarantined for three days before they are checked back in and re-issued to other patrons. Just know that it might be a bit of a wait, as all locations are swamped with a backlog of requests.

"Loussac has had about 6,700 holds placed, just since we've opened curbside, and currently they are a little bit backed up," said Mountain View Library branch manager, Rayette Sterling. "The next appointment is about a week out, but people can send their material to the branches. We are a little bit slower paced, so if people want to pick up their holds at a branch, they can have their materials sent to any one of our four other branches, either Girdwood, Muldoon, Eagle River, or Mountain View and pickup their holds here."

If you're not sure what you want and you just want to browse, you can check out the library's new personal librarian service online for some help choosing something that suits your interests.

