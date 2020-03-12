Muni, Anchorage School District to give update on Coronavirus threat

The Municipality of Anchorage and Anchorage School District are holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to give an update about the city's response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, Dr. Deena Bishop, the ASD Superintendent, and Bill Kays, the Anchorage Health Department Emergency Preparedness manager will be present.

Watch the press conference above once it begins.

This story will be updated as details are released.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.