Anchorage School District announces student nutrition summer schedule

The Anchorage School District will move over to its summer feeding program starting Thursday, May 21.

ASD says several of the feeding sites will close, in part because they do not have a high enough percentage of students who qualify for the free and reduced meal program.

In order for ASD to provide free meals at any site, the criteria must be met, as it ties back to funding from the federal government.

The following feeding sites will be closed after May 21:



Chugiak

Girdwood

Government Hill (Bus Route will continue

Homestead

Ursa Major

ASD also announced that the following bus routes will stop after May 21:



Route 1 - Susitna/Muldoon

Route 2-Airport Heights/Tyson

Route 3 - Klatt

Route 5 - Eagle River/Chugiak

Route 7 – Southside

Girdwood Route

These food sites will continue food service from May 26 through June 26:



Abbott Loop

Airport Heights

Baxter

Central

Chester Valley

Chinook

Creekside

Fairview

Fire Lake

Gov’t Hill (Bus Route Only)

Klatt

Lake Hood

Lake Otis

Mountain View

Muldoon

Nunaka Valley

Ptarmigan

Russian Jack

Taku

Williwaw



Willow Crest

Additionally, all mobile and fixed feeding sites will be closed on May 22 to allow ASD to conduct federally mandated training of its food service workers. Service on the remaining sites will continue on Tuesday, May 26. Families picking up on Thursday, May 21 will be able to pick up two days of food but due to food shortages, ASD will not be able to provide meals for May 23, 24 and 25.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved