Anchorage School District begins planning process for start of next school year

The Anchorage School District is beginning to work how it will start school next fall and shared their plan during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The district says it will put together a School Start Task Force which will have working groups made up of educators, and a community advisory team featuring different perspectives from around Anchorage.

The task force will make a recommendation to the school board by mid-July. The recommendation will be put together using the framework from the state education departments “Smart Start 2020”

“Our goal is to put a recommendation out there that would cover everything,” said ASD deputy superintendent Dr. Mark Stock during the school board meeting.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.