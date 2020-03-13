Anchorage closes libraries, recreational facilities due to COVID-19 concerns

The Anchorage Municipality is closing all municipal libraries as well as civic, cultural and recreational facilities until March 31 due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a press release from Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s office.

“Anchorage has great facilities where we gather with neighbors, friends, and visitors to enjoy culture, entertainment, and recreation,” said Berkowitz in the message. “Unfortunately, now our top priority is to flatten the curve – to slow the spread of COVID-19 – so that our healthcare facilities will be able to treat every patient. It is a small sacrifice to close these libraries and civic, cultural, and recreational facilities."

The locations were selected based on facilities where large crowds could gather.

The municipal libraries and facilities that will be closed until March 31 include:

• All library branches: Loussac, Chugiak-Eagle River, Mountain View, Muldoon, and Girdwood

• Eagle River Town Center

• William A. Egan and Dena’ina Civic & Convention Centers

• The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

• The Anchorage Museum

• George M. Sullivan Sports Arena

• Ben Boeke and Dempsey/Anderson Ice Arenas

• The MacDonald Center

• All recreation centers: Mountain View, Fairview, and Spenard

• Centennial Campground

• Kincaid Outdoor Center (bathrooms will remain open to support outdoor recreation)

• Lidia Selkregg Chalet (bathrooms will remain open to support outdoor recreation)

• Mann Leiser Memorial Greenhouse

• All municipal pools: Bartlett, Chugiak, Dimond, East , Service, and West

Berkowitz reminded community members to continue the basic hygiene messages already in place including frequent hand washing, social distancing, and not touching your face. If you show signs of fever, shortness of breath or cough, call your healthcare provider.

