Anchorage department stores change item return policies during COVID-19 pandemic

Several Anchorage department stores have changed their return policies amidst coronavirus concerns.

Anchorage resident Thomas Sullivan found this out the hard way when he tried to return a defective pedestal fan to Fred Meyer. He says the store would not issue a refund.

“I think people need to be aware of the fact that if you buy anything from Fred Meyer right now, they will not take it back for any reason -- even if it’s broken,” Sullivan said.

A spokesperson for the store issued the following statement in response to Sullivan's concerns:

"At Fred Meyer, the health and wellbeing of our associates, customers and communities is our top priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are temporarily suspending product returns..."

The spokesperson confirmed the store will refund things like produce, meat, seafood or deli products if they're not fresh. However, they would not confirm whether the store will eventually refund defective items purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At this time we are following the CDC guidance and we will inform stores as more info becomes available," the spokesperson said.

Channel 2 contacted Costco, Target, and Carrs -- all three stores confirmed they've made recent changes to their return policies. Walmart did not answer customer service lines, and did not respond to inquiries in time for publication.

