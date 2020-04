Don't forget the Anchorage election deadline is Tuesday, but everyone should be voting via mail or dropbox.

On the ballot, you'll find assembly and school board seats, bond propositions, and amendments.

Plus, one ordinance about onsite marijuana consumption.

If you have any questions, you are free to call 243-vote.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 7th.

If you want to save postage, you can use one of the 18 secure drop boxes around town open 24-7.

You can find this map of dropbox locations on the