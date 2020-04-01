Replacement ballot deadline extended as Anchorage election ballots pour in

Election Day is right around the corner, but officials are still making changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who need a replacement ballot, for example, have a few more days to obtain one..

While municipal code says replacement ballots shall not be issued fewer than seven days before an election, Anchorage voters will be able to get a replacement ballot until Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. Requests for those new ballots should be made by Thursday, April 2, at 5 p.m. by calling (907) 243-VOTE. You can also obtain a new ballot at the City Hall Accessible Vote Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday.

Tens of thousands of election ballots have arrived to the Municipality of Anchorage Election Center as of April 1, with 35,116 tallied already, but more are on their way. Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones, who exercised emergency powers to extend the ballot replacement deadline, said in an email Wednesday that she's "encouraged" by those numbers and voter turnout thus far.

“Anchorage voters appear to be ‘hunkering down’ and voting," she said, "because the number of ballots approved for envelope opening six days before the 2020 Election is 140% higher than the numbers of approved envelopes on this date in 2019.”

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by April 7, 2020. For more information on the Anchorage election, visit the municipal election website.

