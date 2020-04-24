Anchorage family of 5 survives and fully recovers from COVID-19

Quarantined together as they should be, Adriana Garcia sits alongside her husband Everardo Garcia, or Junior as they call him, and their three kids Israel, Giana and Marisa. The family shares what life has been like since they were all diagnosed with COVID-19.

Anchorage family of 5 shares their experience of being diagnosed Covid-19 positive and making a full recovery.

"When you get this diagnosis, it's like getting a terminal diagnosis," said Adriana, explaining what she was thinking the moment she found out.

It started about a month ago. Adriana began to get headaches and eventually lost her sense of smell and taste.

"I was reading an article about smell and taste being a sign of the coronavirus and that's when I decided to make some phone calls," she said.

A week later, Adriana got "the call." Her tests came back positive for COVID-19. News she wasn't hoping for, but was prepared for.

"It was shocking definitely and as a mom you say okay, I can take this as one of two ways, I can surrender to it or I can fight it," she said.

Not wasting anytime, Adriana sent the rest of her family in to get tested and one by one, their tests all came back positive.

"Not just one, not just two, but the whole family now came out positive. That's when reality really hit me you know I just had to take a minute in the room and really really wrap my mind around this you know," said her husband.

Quarantined in their home with masks and gloves, Adriana and Junior started documenting their journey on Facebook.

"There were several nights where I would wake up and couldn't breathe, hyperventilating, sweating, high fever, but luckily it never went over 100," Junior said.

Then there were her kids. Her oldest, Israel experienced body aches, while her youngest became sensitive to smell.

"When I lost my sense of smell it hurt really badly because the air around me like sensitive smells just started to kick in they smelled nothing like they were supposed to smell like," said 15-year-old Giana.

"It honestly is really uncomfortable and it does hurt still, but it's not as severe when the week when I did cough and had to go to the hospital and I was coughing really badly," added 17-year-old Marisa.

Adriana said the one symptom that hit all of them the most was fatigue.

"This virus, it drags, so one day you start feeling a little better and you're like oh I'm feeling better and then you're back down," she said.

They continued to document their journey on social media because they wanted to show others there was hope. The family also received an outpouring of community support that helped them get through the hard times. They also leaned on their faith.

"We asked for prayer and got a lot of support from friends and family in the form of prayer," Adriana said.

"Look at your mom, look at your grandmothers, think of them when you put that mask on, think about your loved ones," added Junior.

Now, fully recovered and symptom free, the family of five said they weren't going down without a fight. Adriana said they're considering donating plasma to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.