Anchorage gyms prepare to reopen

For almost two months, Body Renew Alaska’s gyms, like the many others around Alaska, have been quiet and empty. But on Sunday afternoon, one man, Brian Horschel, was inside their South Anchorage location getting the gym ready to reopen on Monday.

“Well, we’re excited and nervous at the same time,” he said.

Horschel has been the owner of Body Renew Alaska for 13 years, and he said he’s looking forward to reopening his doors.

“We can finally get back and see all the smiling faces that I love to see,” he said.

Once Body Renew’s locations do open up, things are going to be a bit different for the gym’s patrons. Equipment will be spread out or taped off to ensure that everyone stays 10 feet apart while exercising, and the maximum capacity has been capped as well.

“Twenty-five percent capacity is a big one,” Horschel said. “We have a 25,000 square foots facility, and that’s 40 people.”

On top of that, those 40 people will have to make reservations for 45 minute workouts. The remaining 15 minutes per hour are spent cleaning everything off between people. Gyms in Anchorage do have the option of allowing walk-in workouts, but Horschel decided against it.

“I feel that it’s safer, and it sets people up for success and less conflict at the door,” he said.

All of those restrictions will limit how many people can be in the gym, but Horschel said he’s worried about something else keeping numbers down too.

“In talking to other gyms across the country, and within our own community of Anchorage, they’re worried we’re not going to see members come back for at least a year,” he said.

He pointed to the warm Summer weather, and tight finances for many families as possible reasons for drops in memberships, but even during the pandemic, he said he’s adapted.

“We transitioned to do what we call BR Life,” he said. “Our BR Life program is a full remote program that offers nutrition, personal training so you have accountability, and all our workouts.”

Even as things continue to open, Horschel said that program is likely to stick around, but right now, he’s focused on making his gyms a safe space to get a workout.

“That’s our goal in the first place,” he said. “We’re preventative medicine.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.